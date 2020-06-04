Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra were down -1.36% at 10:56 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Mahindra and Mahindra shares traded -1.36% lower at ₹478.20, giving it a market capitalization of ₹59,449.47 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.04% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.07%.

The S&P BSE AUTO was up 0.4%. Among related stocks, MARUTI rose 0.81%, and FORCEMOT fell 0.16%.

At day's low, Mahindra and Mahindra shares fell as much as -2.02% to ₹475.00, after opening at ₹485.10. Mahindra and Mahindra shares had closed at ₹484.80 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹475.00 to ₹486.65 on BSE.

On BSE, Mahindra and Mahindra shares had a 52-week high of ₹675.0 on Jul 05, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹245.8 on Mar 25, 2020. In the past one month, Mahindra and Mahindra shares have traded in a range of ₹341.10 to ₹492.35 while in the last week, between ₹431.75 to ₹492.35. 0.59 Lakh shares of Mahindra and Mahindra were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Mahindra and Mahindra had posted standalone revenues of ₹12345.29 crore and profits of ₹306.55 crore.

