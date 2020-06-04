Subscribe
Mahindra and Mahindra share price down 1.36% at 10:56 today
Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra were down -1.36% at 10:56 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market

Mahindra and Mahindra share price down 1.36% at 10:56 today

1 min read . 10:57 AM IST Mint Analytics

The S&P BSE AUTO was up 0.4%

Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra were down -1.36% at 10:56 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Mahindra and Mahindra shares traded -1.36% lower at 478.20, giving it a market capitalization of 59,449.47 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.04% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.07%.

The S&P BSE AUTO was up 0.4%. Among related stocks, MARUTI rose 0.81%, and FORCEMOT fell 0.16%.

At day's low, Mahindra and Mahindra shares fell as much as -2.02% to 475.00, after opening at 485.10. Mahindra and Mahindra shares had closed at 484.80 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 475.00 to 486.65 on BSE.

On BSE, Mahindra and Mahindra shares had a 52-week high of 675.0 on Jul 05, 2019 and a 52-week low of 245.8 on Mar 25, 2020. In the past one month, Mahindra and Mahindra shares have traded in a range of 341.10 to 492.35 while in the last week, between 431.75 to 492.35. 0.59 Lakh shares of Mahindra and Mahindra were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Mahindra and Mahindra had posted standalone revenues of 12345.29 crore and profits of 306.55 crore.

