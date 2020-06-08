Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra were up +1.11% at 10:56 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Mahindra and Mahindra shares traded +1.11% higher at ₹489.75, giving it a market capitalization of ₹60,885.35 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.46% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE AUTO was up 1.2%. Among related stocks, MARUTI rose 0.71%, and FORCEMOT rose 4.31%.

At day's high, Mahindra and Mahindra shares rose as much as 1.98% to ₹493.95, after opening at ₹490.00. Mahindra and Mahindra shares had closed at ₹484.35 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹486.00 to ₹493.95 on BSE.

On BSE, Mahindra and Mahindra shares had a 52-week high of ₹675.0 on Jul 05, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹245.8 on Mar 25, 2020. In the past one month, Mahindra and Mahindra shares have traded in a range of ₹358.35 to ₹493.95 while in the last week, between ₹440.25 to ₹493.95. 0.40 Lakh shares of Mahindra and Mahindra were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Mahindra and Mahindra had posted standalone revenues of ₹12345.29 crore and profits of ₹306.55 crore.

