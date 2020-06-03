Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra were up +1.41% at 09:58 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Mahindra and Mahindra shares traded +1.41% higher at ₹469.00, giving it a market capitalization of ₹58,305.73 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.02% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.60%.

The S&P BSE AUTO was up 1.7%. Among related stocks, MARUTI rose 1.3%, and FORCEMOT rose 0.94%.

At day's high, Mahindra and Mahindra shares rose as much as 2.64% to ₹474.70, after opening at ₹474.00. Mahindra and Mahindra shares had closed at ₹462.50 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹466.80 to ₹474.70 on BSE.

On BSE, Mahindra and Mahindra shares had a 52-week high of ₹675.0 on Jul 05, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹245.8 on Mar 25, 2020. In the past one month, Mahindra and Mahindra shares have traded in a range of ₹341.10 to ₹478.95 while in the last week, between ₹424.00 to ₹478.95. 0.35 Lakh shares of Mahindra and Mahindra were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Mahindra and Mahindra had posted standalone revenues of ₹12345.29 crore and profits of ₹306.55 crore.

