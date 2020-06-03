Mahindra and Mahindra share price up 2.31% at 10:54 today

Mahindra and Mahindra share price up 2.31% at 10:54 today1 min read . 10:56 AM IST
The S&P BSE AUTO was up 1.2%
Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra were up +2.31% at 10:54 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Mahindra and Mahindra shares traded +2.31% higher at ₹473.20, giving it a market capitalization of ₹58,827.87 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.20% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.
The S&P BSE AUTO was up 1.2%. Among related stocks, MARUTI rose 0.84%, and FORCEMOT rose 1.12%.
At day's high, Mahindra and Mahindra shares rose as much as 2.64% to ₹474.70, after opening at ₹474.00. Mahindra and Mahindra shares had closed at ₹462.50 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹466.80 to ₹474.70 on BSE.
On BSE, Mahindra and Mahindra shares had a 52-week high of ₹675.0 on Jul 05, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹245.8 on Mar 25, 2020. In the past one month, Mahindra and Mahindra shares have traded in a range of ₹341.10 to ₹478.95 while in the last week, between ₹424.00 to ₹478.95. 0.58 Lakh shares of Mahindra and Mahindra were traded on the BSE today.
In the Dec - 19 quarter, Mahindra and Mahindra had posted standalone revenues of ₹12345.29 crore and profits of ₹306.55 crore.
