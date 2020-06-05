Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Mahindra and Mahindra share price up 1.97% at 09:57 today

Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra were up +1.97% at 09:57 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Mahindra and Mahindra shares traded +1.97% higher at 488.10, giving it a market capitalization of 60,680.23 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.75% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE AUTO was up 1.2%. Among related stocks, MARUTI rose 0.54%, and FORCEMOT rose 1.27%.

At day's high, Mahindra and Mahindra shares rose as much as 2.23% to 489.30, after opening at 479.00. Mahindra and Mahindra shares had closed at 478.65 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 476.65 to 489.30 on BSE.

On BSE, Mahindra and Mahindra shares had a 52-week high of 675.0 on Jul 05, 2019 and a 52-week low of 245.8 on Mar 25, 2020. In the past one month, Mahindra and Mahindra shares have traded in a range of 358.35 to 492.35 while in the last week, between 440.25 to 492.35. 0.40 Lakh shares of Mahindra and Mahindra were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Mahindra and Mahindra had posted standalone revenues of 12345.29 crore and profits of 306.55 crore.

