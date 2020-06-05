Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra were up +1.97% at 09:57 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Mahindra and Mahindra shares traded +1.97% higher at ₹488.10, giving it a market capitalization of ₹60,680.23 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.75% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE AUTO was up 1.2%. Among related stocks, MARUTI rose 0.54%, and FORCEMOT rose 1.27%.

At day's high, Mahindra and Mahindra shares rose as much as 2.23% to ₹489.30, after opening at ₹479.00. Mahindra and Mahindra shares had closed at ₹478.65 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹476.65 to ₹489.30 on BSE.

On BSE, Mahindra and Mahindra shares had a 52-week high of ₹675.0 on Jul 05, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹245.8 on Mar 25, 2020. In the past one month, Mahindra and Mahindra shares have traded in a range of ₹358.35 to ₹492.35 while in the last week, between ₹440.25 to ₹492.35. 0.40 Lakh shares of Mahindra and Mahindra were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Mahindra and Mahindra had posted standalone revenues of ₹12345.29 crore and profits of ₹306.55 crore.

