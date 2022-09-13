Auto stock trades near record high. Brokerage has 'Buy' tag2 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 12:35 PM IST
- M&M is one of the brokerage's preferred stock picks in the auto space
Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) unveiled first electric SUV – XUV400, based on its XUV300 subcompact SUV. With this launch, M&M has notched up the competition in the affordable e-SUV segment in India, which is currently ruled by Tata Nexon EV (Tata recorded 87% EV market share in FY22), highlighted brokerage and research firm Prabhudas Lilladher.