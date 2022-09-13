Auto stock trades near record high. Brokerage has 'Buy' tag

M&M believes, there remains a vast electric opportunity in the C-segment (4-4.5m), contrasting to Tata Nexon EV’s presence in the B-segment (3.85-4m, Nexon EV has 3.5% share in this segment). We expect XUV400 to come with a price tag of ₹18-20 lakhs, similar to its competition Nexon EV Max. Price announcement, Bookings are expected in January 2023, deliveries will commence from end of January 2023.