Mahindra CIE Automotive approves dividend, Q4 profit up 153%

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that the Board of Directors “has recommended dividend of Rs. 2.50/- (Two Rupees Fifty Paisa only) per ordinary equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended 31st December 2022. The payment of dividend is subject to approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, the date of which shall be fixed by the Board and communicated separately in due course of time. Further, the Dividend shall be payable, within 30 days from the date of the AGM to those members whose name appear in the Register of Members or list of Beneficial Holders as received from Depositories as on the record date, which shall be decided by the Board."