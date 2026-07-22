Mahindra Finance shares surge over 17% in just 2 sessions on Q1 boost; should you buy, sell, hold the NBFC stock?

Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) jumped nearly 8% in morning trade on the BSE on Wednesday, 22 July, a day after clocking a gain of 8.5%, boosted by the company's strong June quarter (Q1FY27) results.

Mahindra Finance's share price opened at ₹360 on Wednesday against its previous close of ₹350.65 and jumped 7.8% to an intraday high of ₹378. Thus, in just two consecutive sessions, the NBFC stock has soared 17.2%.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Q1 results Driven by higher net interest margins and lower provisions, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services reported a 75% jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹927 crore for Q1FY27.

On a standalone basis, the NBFC's profit jumped 70% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹899 crore.

Its assets under management (AUM) jumped 13% YoY, and disbursements grew 22% YoY, the highest-ever for the first quarter.

NIM (net interest margin) expanded by nearly 55 bps YoY to 7.3%, while credit cost improved by nearly 44 bps YoY to 1.5% in Q1FY27.

Is Mahindra Finance a stock to buy? Many top brokerage firms are bullish on the stock in the long term, citing growth visibility and reasonable valuations.

Brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services has upgraded the stock to a "buy" from an "add", and raised the target price by over 18% to ₹450. The current target price implies a 29% upside potential in the stock.

"We upgrade Mahindra Finance to a 'buy' while revising up Jun-27E target price by 18.4% to ₹450 from ₹380, implying SA FY28E PBV of 1.9 times and nearly 10% of value from subsidiaries," said Emkay.

Emkay highlighted that Q1FY27 results reinforce its positive view, given Mahindra Finance’s impressive performance on asset quality, credit cost, and profitability.

"With disbursement growth picking up, the likelihood of growth in assets firing up has increased; this profitable growth visibility with reasonable valuations drives us to now upgrade the stock to a buy. With GS2+GS3 at a multiyear low (8.3%), PCR at 58.1%, and a healthy capital position, the balance sheet is well placed to absorb any stress from the external environment," said Emkay.

"Profitability has been steadily improving, with NIM+Fee moving up and credit cost within a through-cycle band of 1.3-1.7%. With the multi-year transformation now clearly showing growth and ROA moving toward 2.5%, we believe the structurally improved profitability and fortified balance sheet present a compelling risk-reward ratio, supporting our upgrade," Emkay added.