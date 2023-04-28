Mahindra Group stock declares ₹92 per share dividend, 60% profit growth in Q42 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 09:27 PM IST
Swaraj Engines is a small cap Mahindra group company recorded a market cap of ₹2,112.84 Cr during today's closing. The company is equipped with highly productive & precise quality analyzing machines and it is also manufacturing hi-tech engine components. The stock ended today on a green note up by 5% after it declares 920% dividend for its eligible shareholders and 59.9% PAT growth in FY23.
