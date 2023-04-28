Mahindra Group stock declares 92 per share dividend, 60% profit growth in Q4

The company's Q4 engine sales rose by 45.6% to 34,841 units from 23,937 units sold during the same period last year. Due to the aforementioned, the net operating revenue for the quarter rose by 48.5% to Rs. 359.79 crores from Rs. 242.35 crores. Operating Profit (EBITDA) grew by 54.3% to Rs. 47.98 crores from Rs. 31.10 crores in the prior year. At 1,37,005, the number of engines sold represented a 17.3% growth over the 1,16,811 units sold the previous year. In contrast to the previous financial year's net operating revenue of Rs. 1138.15 Cr., the net operating revenue for FY23 was Rs. 1421.82 Cr.

