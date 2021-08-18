Mahindra Holidays a top pick by HDFC Securities, sees upside in 3 months

In a note on August 13, HDFC Securities said the stock price of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd was in a downward correction in the last one month. Presently, the stock price is sustaining above the support of ₹293 in the last two weeks. "This is evident from a formation of long lower shadows in the last two weekly candles. The stock price is forming a larger degree of higher tops and bottoms and recent swing low of this week at ₹293 could be considered as a new higher bottom of the sequence,'' it said.

