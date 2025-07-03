Mahindra Holidays shares to be in focus on Friday after acquiring 100% stake in Finland-based real estate firm

Mahindra Group-owned hotel subsidiary, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, shares will be in focus of the stock market investors on Friday, 4 July 2025, after the company acquired a 100% stake in a Finland-based mutual real estate firm, Keskinainen Kiinteistcö Oy Salla Star, according to an exchange filing.

The company acquired the Finnish firm for nearly ₹23.5 million, according to the filing data.

“We would like to inform you that Holiday Club Resorts Oy, incorporated in Finland, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Covington S.a.r.l., which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of MHR Holdings (Mauritius) Limited, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, has executed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with shareholders of Keskinainen Kiinteistcö Oy Salla Star,, Finland to acquire 100% stake in KKOSS today i.e. 3 July 2025,” said Mahindra Holidays in the BSE filing.

What does Keskinainen Kiinteistcö Oy Salla Star do? The Keskinainen Kiinteistö Oy Salla Star is a Finnish mutual real estate firm whose primary business is owning and managing a property located in “Block 26” in the village of Markajarvi in Salla, Finland.

The company makes an annual turnover of a little over ₹5.13 lakh as of the year ended 31 December 2024. The firm has a net worth of ₹2.37 lakh as of the same period, according to the BSE filing.

The company disclosed that the “acquisition doesn't fall within related party transaction(s).” However, the deal has been carried out through multiple subsidiaries of the Maindra Group firms.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Share Price Trend Mahindra Holidays & Resorts shares closed 0.80% higher at ₹341 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹338.30 at the previous market close. The company announced the acquisition move after market operating hours on 3 July 2025.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts shares have given stock market investors more than 185% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the stock is down 25% in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has lost 8.18% in 2025, and is trading 1.49% lower in the last five trading sessions.

The company shares hit their year-high levels at ₹494.95 on 25 July 2024, while the year-low level was at ₹241 on 7 April 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The hotel chain's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹6,888.78 crore as of the stock market close on Thursday, 3 July 2025.

The BSE data also showed that the company's Price to Earnings (PE) ratio was greater than 50 for the previous four trailing quarters. This may likely mean that higher growth expectations from stock market investors, an asset-rich business, or maybe even a potential overvaluation in the current market.

