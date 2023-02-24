Mahindra Lifespace, Crisil among top bets by HDFC Securities
- HDFC Securities has picked Mahindra Lifespace, Crisil and Ethos as its top picks with an investment horizon of 2-3 quarters. Read on to know what their outlook and target prices are on the stocks:
Indian market has been trading lower this whole week, with Nifty, Sensex falling 3% in 5 sessions. Higher US inflation number and US Fed minutes indicated higher for longer interest rates scenario, which sent jitters across global markets.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×