Mahindra Lifespace, Crisil among top bets by HDFC Securities

We expect CRISIL’s revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow at 11/11/14% CAGR over CY21-CY24E, led by improving macros, market share gains, cost rationalization, and synergies from acquisitions. It is likely to trade at a premium to its peers given its strong parentage, return ratios and diversified revenue mix. We believe investors can buy the stock in ₹3,160-3,210 band and add on dips in ₹2,840-2,890 band (32.5x CY24E EPS) for a base case fair value of ₹3,510 (40x CY24E EPS) and bull case fair value of ₹3,775 (43x CY24E EPS) over the next 2-3 quarters.