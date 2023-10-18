Mahindra Logistics: 3 reasons why the stock is ICICI Direct's ‘high conviction idea’
Brokerage house ICICI Direct has chosen Mahindra Logistics (MLL) as its 'high conviction idea' for a period of 6-12 months. The brokerage has a target price of ₹450 for the stock, indicating an upside of 18 percent.
