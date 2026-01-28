Mint Market
Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published28 Jan 2026, 09:45 AM IST
Mahindra Logistics share price jumps over 13% after Q3 results. Should you buy, sell or hold?(Pixabay)
AI Quick Read

Mahindra Logistics share price surged by more than 13% during Wednesday's trading session following the release of its Q3 results. The company reported a net profit of 3.25 crore in the third quarter, reversing a loss of 9.03 crore in the same period last year, driven by strong revenue growth and enhanced operational performance.

Revenue increased by 19.1% year-on-year, reaching 1,898 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to 1,594.2 crore the previous year. EBITDA grew by 39.5% to 102.79 crore from 73.69 crore, which highlights improved execution and operational efficiency. The EBITDA margin widened to 5.42% in the quarter, up from 4.62% in the previous year's quarter, demonstrating better cost control and advantages from increased scale.

(more to come)

 
 
Q3 ResultsMahindra Logistics
