Mahindra bets on an integrated mega-hub to unlock Toyota-style economics. Will it pay off?
Dev Chandrasekhar 6 min read 12 Feb 2026, 07:01 am IST
Summary
By abandoning its legacy of fragmented plants for a single multi-energy hub in Maharashtra, Mahindra is betting ₹15,000 crore on the ability to pivot between ICE vehicles, EVs and tractors on a single floor as market tides shift.
When Mahindra & Mahindra announced a ₹15,000-crore investment in Maharashtra on 6 February, the headline figure overshadowed a structural shift in its manufacturing strategy. India's oldest automotive conglomerate is abandoning the fragmented manufacturing model on which its empire was built in favour of huge integrated hubs that can produce tractors, SUVs, and electric vehicles.
