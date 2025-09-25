Mahindra & Mahindra announces board meeting date for Q2 results 2025. Details here

Leading automaker Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) announced on Thursday, September 25, the date to approve the financial results for the quarter ending September 30.

The announcement was made after the market hours. M&M's share price was trading lower on Thursday. The shares dropped as much as 1.31% to ₹3527.80 apiece on the BSE.

M&M Q2 results 2025 date The board of directors will meet on November 4, 2025, to review and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated results.

“The Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 4th November 2025 to inter alia, consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year ending 30th September 2025,” the company informed in an exchange filing on Thursday.

M&M said that the trading window for dealing in its shares for designated people will remain closed from October 1 to November 6.

“In terms of the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities of Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, the Trading Window will be closed from 1st October 2025 to 6th November 2025 (both days inclusive)," the company said.

M&M Q1 results 2025 date Mahindra and Mahindra posted a standalone net profit of ₹3,450 crore, a 32% increase compared to ₹2,612 crore reported in the same period last year.

The consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹34,143 crore, up from ₹27,133 crore in the same quarter last year, marking a 26% YoY increase.

M&M Q2 results 2024 M&M reported a 35% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,171 crore for the second quarter of FY25.

Meanwhile, the auto major's consolidated revenue from operations increased by 10% year-over-year to ₹37,689 crore in Q2 FY24.

On a standalone basis, net profit stood at ₹3,840.88 crore for the said quarter, marking a 13.2% increase from ₹3,393.06 crore in the same quarter of FY24. Revenue from operations in Q2 FY25 rose by 12% YoY to ₹28,919 crore.