Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra were up +0.87% at 14:58 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Mahindra and Mahindra shares traded +0.87% higher at ₹465.40, giving it a market capitalization of ₹57,858.18 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.39% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE AUTO was up 0.8%. Among related stocks, MARUTI fell 2.78%, and FORCEMOT rose 3.5%.

At day's high, Mahindra and Mahindra shares rose as much as 3.8% to ₹478.95, after opening at ₹462.20. Mahindra and Mahindra shares had closed at ₹461.40 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹461.40 to ₹478.95 on BSE.

On BSE, Mahindra and Mahindra shares had a 52-week high of ₹675.0 on Jul 05, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹245.8 on Mar 25, 2020. In the past one month, Mahindra and Mahindra shares have traded in a range of ₹341.10 to ₹478.95 while in the last week, between ₹414.95 to ₹478.95. 2.33 Lakh shares of Mahindra and Mahindra were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Mahindra and Mahindra had posted standalone revenues of ₹12345.29 crore and profits of ₹306.55 crore.

