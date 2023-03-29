Mahindra & Mahindra shares can give up to 23% returns despite correction1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 06:15 PM IST
Interestingly, the brokerage firm sees more steam left in Mahindra & Mahindra and anticipate up to 23 per cent rise in the stock
The stock Mahindra & Mahindra has corrected 20 per cent in the past couple of months due to fears of El Nino impacting tractor demand in FY24 along with receding waiting period of its UV portfolio, said domestic brokerage firm ICICI Securities upgrading the M&M stock from 'Add' to 'Buy' and revising its target price to ₹1,386 a share.
