Mahindra & Mahindra shares can give up to 23% returns despite correction

“With XUV400 and Thar RWD yet to get delivered, against current monthly wholesale number of 30-32k units, we are building in 35k units/month of SUVs in FY24. FES segment EBITM for M&M in the past has been sticky in nature, largely independent of fluctuation in volume and thus, we are building in 17.5 per cent EBITM in FY24E," it said.