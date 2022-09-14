CNG and PNG supplier, Indraprastha Gas (IGL) shares climbed more than 1% on Tuesday ahead of its 275% dividend record date. IGL shares will turn ex-dividend tomorrow ahead of their record date to determine eligible shareholders for the dividend benefit for fiscal year FY22. IGL is a large-cap stock, which is engaged in the business of supplying natural gas to customers in the domestic and commercial sectors. Experts are optimistic about the company going forward due to its strong volume growth and pricing power in the core CNG segment.

