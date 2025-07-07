So, the whole geopolitical stress is largely behind us?

We don’t really know. No one does. So I wouldn’t go so far as to say it’s all behind us. There are still ongoing conflicts, tariff negotiations, and behind-the-scenes discussions. A lot is still in flux. From where we are, it’s hard to say exactly what’s unfolding. So yes, the tariff issue continues to be a major uncertainty. That said, I’m not placing too much weight on it right now. My sense is that the overall outcome will likely be neutral to positive for India. I don’t expect any major impact on 9 July, but I wouldn’t say the risks are completely off the table either.