The Centre has hiked natural gas prices by a sharp 40% to $8.57 per million British thermal units (mmbtu) for the second half of FY23 (H2) from previous $6.1 per mmbtu. Also, the deepwater ceiling has been increased by 26% to $12.46 per mmbtu from earlier $9.92 per mmbtu in H1FY23. The hike comes as reports have stated that the Kirit Parikh panel sought more time in finishing the report for the pricing of natural gas. While the rise in gas price is a positive for oil majors like ONGC and Oil India but would be a drawback for one of the leading CNG and PNG supplier Indraprastha Gas. The prices of CNG and domestic PNG are expected to get costlier ahead.

