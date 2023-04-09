Major Q4 earnings, economic data, global trends to define markets in holiday-shortened week3 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 11:41 AM IST
Trading in the Indian market will be closed on April 14 on the occasion of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.Last week, Sensex gained by at least 841.5 points or 1.4%, while Nifty 50 also rallied by more than 239 points or 1.4%.
The market is set for yet another holiday-shortened week. Although markets will have only four trading sessions, however, it has ample developments to react to. India's factory output, inflation data along with major Q4 earnings of IT companies alongside global trends will dictate the market from April 10th to 13th. Additionally, foreign funds flow, movement of rupee, and crude oil prices performance will also have their share of setting the tone.
