According to Mishra, the last two weeks of the rebound has certainly eased pressure but we need a decisive close above 17,700 in Nifty for a short-term trend reversal. Banking, financials and FMCG majors have played their part in the initial leg of recovery and now contributions from other key sectors like energy, IT and auto would be critical to help Nifty to retest 18100+ zone. In case of any profit-taking, 17200-17400 zone would offer the needed support. Meanwhile, we recommend continuing with “buy on dips" approach, with focus on risk management citing rise in volatility due to upcoming earnings season.