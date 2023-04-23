Major upcoming Q4 earnings, April derivatives expiry, global trends to keep markets busy this week3 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 10:24 PM IST
- Last week, markets witnessed a mixed performance with Sensex edging up marginally by 182 points or 0.3%, however, the Nifty 50 ending broadly flat compared to the previous week. IT stocks are the top underperformers of this week after disappointing Q4 of TCS and Infosys.
This week, the major drivers of the market will be key Q4 results of banks, financials, and IT companies among others. Also, the expiry of the April derivatives contract will further have its share of swaying sentiment. Alongside, global trends especially investors will be seen placing their bets on expectations of policy announcements by the US Fed and Bank of England in early May. Last week, markets ended on a mixed note!
