Major US private credit firms cap redemptions: Should stock market investors be worried?

As global markets grapple with the war in the Middle East, which has driven crude oil prices sharply higher and raised inflation risks, reports of major private credit firms capping or blocking withdrawals due to increased redemption requests have added to investor concerns.

Advertisement

According to news agency Reuters, BlackRock has limited withdrawals from a debt fund.

Similarly, a Bloomberg report stated that Morgan Stanley and Cliffwater LLC capped withdrawals from their private credit funds.

According to the Financial Times, Blue Owl, a major private credit firm, will "permanently restrict investors from withdrawing cash from its inaugural private retail debt fund."

The nearly $2 trillion private credit market is seeing increased redemption requests, which, according to some experts, may not be a concern at the moment.

However, the prevailing geopolitical uncertainty has created a challenging atmosphere for investors who anticipate tougher times ahead due to rising inflationary risks, dimming prospects of rate cuts, and a longer period of economic slowdown.

What's happening in the private credit space? The limitations on redemptions do not appear to be an immediate liquidity crisis, as they are a structural feature of the private credit model.

Advertisement

Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVasset PMS, explained that private credit funds lend directly to companies through long-duration, illiquid loans that cannot be easily sold in secondary markets.

Unlike public bond funds, where securities trade daily, private loans are typically held to maturity and are valued periodically rather than continuously.

"When redemption requests rise sharply, fund managers cannot liquidate assets quickly without taking significant discounts. To avoid forced selling and protect remaining investors, funds such as those run by BlackRock, Blue Owl and Morgan Stanley are activating redemption gates or quarterly withdrawal limits built into their structures," Dasani explained.

Should markets be worried? Some experts do not see it as a matter of concern at this juncture, even as a section of investors tries to draw parallels with the Global Financial Crisis of 2008.

Advertisement

"While it is true that geopolitical tensions and Trump's tariff policies have created concerns over the US economic growth, concerns over the cap on redemptions imposed by private credit groups appear to be exaggerated," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

Experts say elevated interest rates, tighter financial conditions, and increased scrutiny of leveraged borrowers have made investors more cautious, which is why redemption requests have recently accelerated.

"The developments do not yet signal a systemic crisis, but they highlight growing stress within the rapidly expanding $1.8 trillion global private credit market," said Dasani.

"Over the past decade, private credit filled the gap left by banks retreating from leveraged lending after the global financial crisis. However, the asset class grew during a period of ultra-low interest rates and abundant liquidity. The current higher-rate environment is now testing the resilience of many borrowers who depend on floating-rate loans, which have become significantly more expensive to service," Dasani said.

Advertisement

Dasani further noted that default rates in private credit remain relatively contained compared with historical distressed cycles, even as stress is increasing in sectors with high leverage.

"The gating of withdrawals suggests that managers are prioritising balance-sheet stability and preventing disorderly exits. If economic growth slows further or refinancing markets tighten, the sector could face more pressure, but the current signals point toward caution rather than crisis," said Dasani.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Advertisement

About the Author Nishant Kumar Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the I...Read More ✕ Nishant Kumar Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the Indian stock market as well as major global stock markets along with the broader macroeconomic trends for a decade.



He is obsessed with breaking down complex financial and economic concepts into clear and engaging stories. He focuses not only on what is happening in the markets, but also why it matters.



His coverage includes stock market trends, sector rotations, monetary and fiscal policy developments, inflation, growth data, and personal finance strategies.



With nearly 10 years of experience in covering financial markets, Nishant has covered bull markets, corrections, policy transitions, and macro developments that has equipped him with a deep understanding of how domestic and global forces shape markets and affect investments.



He regularly interviews market veterans, fund managers, economists, policymakers, and corporate leaders to provide readers with a 360-degree view of market dynamics and the broader economic landscape.



Before joining Mint, Nishant worked with some of India’s most respected business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Moneycontrol, where he reported extensively on the stock market, corporate earnings, macroeconomic trends, GDP, inflation, monetary policies of the RBI and the US Federal Reserve, bonds, and currencies.



Apart from economics and investing, he has interests in geopolitics and emerging technologies, such as AI.