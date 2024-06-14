Make In India effect: PTC Industries share price jumps 80% in eight days
Make In India effect: PTC Industries share price has ascended from ₹8,226 to ₹14,900 apiece level in eight straight sessions
Make In India effect: PTC Industries share price has been on an uptrend for the last eight successive sessions. In this period, PTC share price has risen from ₹8,226 apiece to ₹14,900 per share mark, recording over 80 percent rally in this period. The small-cap company registered a sharp upside after informing the Indian stock market exchanges about participation in the particular purpose vehicle (SPV) under the 'Make In India' initiative, a government-led campaign to encourage multinational and domestic companies to manufacture their products in India. In this participation, the company declared a partnership with top defence entities. This led to a spurt in the trade volume of the stock.
