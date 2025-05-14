MakeMyTrip Q4 Results: Net profit tanks 83% YoY to $29 million, shares up 1.23% in pre-market Nasdaq. Here's why

MakeMyTrip Q4 Results: Online travel bookings platform, MakeMyTrip, announced its January to March quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The company witnessed an 83 per cent fall in its net profit for the fourth quarter to $29.2 million in the 2024-25 fiscal year, compared to $171.9 million in the same period a year ago.

According to the company filing, MakeMyTrip made a one-time credit of $126.1 million in recognition of deferred tax assets, along with a $30.6 million one-time gain due to the change in carrying value of our convertible notes due 2028 measured at amortised cost.

Excluding the one-time gains, the profits for the fourth quarter of FY2023- 24 were $15.2 million.

MakeMyTrip Share Price MakeMyTrip shares were trading 1.23 per cent higher in the pre-market session on the New York-based Nasdaq Composite Index at $107.90 ahead of the US stock market open on Wednesday, May 14. Shares closed 2.76 per cent higher at $106.59 after Tuesday's stock market session.

The travel booking platform's shares have given stock market investors more than 700 per cent returns on their investments in the last five years and 38.37 per cent returns in the last one-year period.

However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have lost 8.39 per cent but are trading 8.82 per cent higher in the last one-month period, according to Nasdaq data.

The shares hit their 52-week high levels at $123, while the 52-week low level was at $72.55, according to data collected from MarketWatch. The travel aggregator's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at $11.7 billion as of Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

