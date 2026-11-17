Inox Wind delivered a mixed performance in the September quarter, with revenue jumping 21% year-on-year but net profit plunging 43% amid mounting cost pressures. Yet, the sharp decline in earnings as well as the 60% stock fall in 1 year, has not dented Religare Broking's confidence in the wind energy company.

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Religare Broking retained its BUY rating on Inox Wind, setting a target price of ₹83, implying a 42% upside to previous close.

Religare’s positive view was based on the company’s shift towards equipment supply, its order pipeline, manufacturing expansion and the growing scale of its operations and maintenance (O&M) business.

Religare said Inox Wind was “prioritising order quality over volume by discontinuing select turnkey projects” during its equipment-led shift. It cited “providing over 24 months of revenue visibility” and management’s “long-term EBITDA margin objective of around 20%”. It nevertheless flagged commodity inflation, execution and working-capital management as risks.

The stock is currently down 60% from its 52-week high of ₹153.30 per share on BSE. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹55.26 on October 30, 2026. It has been under pressure recently, down 12% in 1 month, 23% in 3 months, 37% in 6 months, and 60% in last 1 year.

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Why Religare remains positive on Inox Wind Inox Wind is targeting an increase in equipment supply to around 75% of its order book, from 61% currently. It has discontinued select turnkey projects that require more working capital and carry funding risks. Religare expects this shift to improve cash flows and reduce debtor exposure. Management aims to bring debtor days below 150 by FY28-end, while its balance sheet is virtually net debt-free.

Order visibility is also important. Inox Wind secured around 350 MW of orders in Q2 FY27 and 1.85 GW in H1. Its active order book stood at 3.8 GW as of October 2026. Management expects an additional pipeline of approximately 5 GW over the next four to five months, primarily from public sector companies such as NTPC, SECI and Indian Oil.

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Moreover, the prototype for its next-generation 4X wind turbine platform has been installed, with commercial launch targeted by FY27-end. Capacity expansion across transformers, inverters and control systems is also planned.

Religare also highlighted Inox Green’s expansion following the acquisition of Wind World’s approximately 4.5 GW O&M portfolio, partly funded through a ₹300 crore QIP. Its operating portfolio has expanded to around 12.5 GW. Line-by-line consolidation of its 75% stake in Wind World is expected from Q3 FY27. Wind World generated ₹580 crore in FY26 revenue, and management aims to raise its EBITDA margin from 25–30% to more than 40–45% within three to four quarters.

India’s wind capacity additions stood at 3.2 GW in H1 FY27, while full-year installations are projected at 7.5–8 GW, supported by demand for round-the-clock and hybrid renewable energy.

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Inox Wind Q2 results and estimates Inox Wind’s Q2 revenue rose 21% year-on-year to ₹1,354 crore and 66.4% quarter-on-quarter. EBITDA, however, declined 9.9% year-on-year to ₹205 crore, with the margin falling 519 basis points to 15.1%. PAT dropped 43.1% year-on-year to ₹69 crore, but rose 7% sequentially. Cash profit stood at ₹165 crore.

Higher raw material and commodity costs, partly linked to geopolitical disruptions in West Asia, weighed on margins. It indicated that consolidated EBITDA margins would have exceeded 20% if Wind World income had been recognised in the quarter.

Management withdrew FY27 revenue guidance amid business realignment and order-book rationalisation. It set an FY28 revenue target of approximately ₹7,500 crore and a long-term EBITDA margin objective of around 20%. H2 historically contributes nearly 70% of annual revenue.

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Religare expects revenue, EBITDA and PAT to grow at CAGRs of 30%, 20.4% and 21.4%, respectively, between FY26 and FY28. It estimates FY27 revenue at ₹5,716 crore, EBITDA at ₹996 crore and PAT at ₹690 crore. For FY28, it projects revenue of ₹7,431 crore, EBITDA of ₹1,294 crore and PAT of ₹898 crore.

The brokerage estimates EBITDA margins of 17.4% in FY27 and FY28, against 20.3% in FY26.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.