Making money in your sleep sure sounded easy

Making money in your sleep sure sounded easy

REUTERS
1 min read . 07:08 PM ISTSPENCER JAKAB, The Wall Street Journal

  • Fund that profits from an anomaly called ‘The Night Effect’ isn’t delivering

Early to bed, early to rise," yadda, yadda, yadda.

Some stock-market watchers turned that thinking on its head, telling us that we can become wealthy when we are sleeping while pretty much forgetting about normal working hours. Academics had long noticed something called “The Night Effect," in which essentially all of the U.S. stock market’s return comes when markets are closed, as stocks tend to open higher the next day and dividends are also paid after the close.

Bespoke Investment Group was among those to highlight what seemed like an almost unbelievable phenomenon. In Sept. 2018 they calculated that owning a leading S&P 500 index exchange-traded fund, ticker symbol SPY, since 1993 would have earned you more than 600% when markets were closed between 4:00 p.m. and 9:30 a.m. the next trading day, but lost you 7.7% during the trading day.

The difference between theory and reality, though, has been like night and day. An outfit called Nightshares launched an exchange-traded fund in June to mimic SPY’s nocturnal return with the ticker NSPY. Its price return was negative 2.2% through Wednesday’s close compared with a 10.2% gain for the plain vanilla index fund.

The lesson in this? Don’t get too fancy. Owning stocks during the day and the night, which can be done more cheaply than daily selling and buying, captures all of the index’s return. So rest easy.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

