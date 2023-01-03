Mamaearth IPO valuation concerns: A look at firm's finances and risks

5. The company relies on relationships with certain marketplaces and web traffic drivers for sales through online channel. “For Financial Years 2020, 2021, and 2022 and the six months period ended September 30, 2022, our revenue from online channels across all our brands amounted to ₹998.43 million, ₹3,742.93 million, ₹6,595.34 million and ₹4,291.15 million, respectively, representing 90.94%, 81.37%, 69.91% and 59.37% of our revenue from operations, respectively," the company said in its DRHP.

