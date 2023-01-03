Mamaearth IPO: What analysts predict amid valuation concerns?

Sunil Damania, Chief Investment Officer, MarketsMojo said “There is a lot of conjecture about the price Mamaearth will set for its initial public offering. Normally, the merchant banker would determine the price closer to the IPO date. Right now, everyone is making assumptions based on publicly available information. We doubt that management will go ahead with the higher price because there has been a lot of backlash on social media, especially given the amount of money Mamaearth is asking; whether you look at the market cap to sales ratio or the price to earnings ratio, which appears to be a little high. Many IPOs, including Zomato, Paytm, and others, were unable to sustain their high valuations. And they have dropped significantly since the listing. Something similar could occur if Mamaearth opts for such a high valuation. However, these are all speculative at the moment because neither the merchant banker nor the company has confirmed that they will proceed with this pricing."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}