Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer share price rises 8%: Jefferies sees it as high conviction pick with 34% more gains
Stock Market Today: Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer saw its share price gain more than 8% on Tuesday as Jefferies termed it as a high conviction Buy and expects 34% more gain. The Derma Co. from Honasa consumer on Monday announced having achieved ₹500 crore per annum revenue run rate
Stock Market Today: Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer saw its share price rise more than 8% on Tuesday adding to its gains on Monday post a business update . Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer had announced that The Derma Co. from Honasa having crosses ₹500 crore per annum run rate . Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd have termed Honasa Consumer as a high conviction Buy and sees 34% further gains gain.
