Mamaearth share price jumps nearly 10% as net profit soars 264% in Q3
Shares of Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer surged nearly 10% on the back of strong Q3 FY24 results, with net profit increasing by 264% YoY and consolidated revenue rising by 28% YoY.
Shares of Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer soared nearly 10% in today's early deals, reaching ₹474.90 apiece on the back of strong December quarter performance.
