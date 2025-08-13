Subscribe

Mamaearth-parent Honasa Consumer shares jump 12.5% after Q1 results, CLSA upgrade

Honasa Consumer's shares rose 12.5% following Q1FY26 results, showing a 2.64% YoY profit increase to 41.32 crore. Revenue grew 7.4% to 595.25 crore, while EBITDA declined slightly. CLSA upgraded the stock, highlighting future margin improvement despite early monsoon impacts on sales.

Pranati Deva
Published13 Aug 2025, 09:45 AM IST
Advertisement
Mamaearth-parent Honasa Consumer shares jump 12.5% after Q1 results, CLSA upgrade
Mamaearth-parent Honasa Consumer shares jump 12.5% after Q1 results, CLSA upgrade

Shares of Honasa Consumer, the parent company of Mamaearth, surged 12.5 percent on Wednesday, August 13, following the announcement of its June quarter (Q1FY26) results. The rally was further supported by an upgrade from global brokerage CLSA after the company’s earnings release.

Advertisement

Honasa Consumer reported a 2.64 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to 41.32 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared to 40.25 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations increased 7.4 percent to 595.25 crore from 554.05 crore in Q1FY25. However, EBITDA declined 0.7 percent to 45.9 crore from 46.1 crore, with margins narrowing to 7.7 percent from 8.3 percent a year ago. Gross profit margin, meanwhile, improved by 48 basis points to 71.2 percent during the quarter.

Total expenses rose 8.3 percent YoY to 563.55 crore, while total income grew 8 percent to 619.14 crore. Chairman and CEO Varun Alagh noted in the post-earnings analyst call that growth was impacted by an early onset of monsoon, particularly affecting the sunscreen category, which contributed to a 200 basis points drag on overall growth. Alagh said margins are expected to remain around 7 percent for the rest of FY26, with a focus on improving profitability by 100–150 basis points each year.

Advertisement

As of June 2025, Honasa had expanded its reach to approximately 2,40,113 FMCG retail outlets across India, marking a 20 percent YoY increase in distribution. Offline stores contributed about 15 percent to the company’s overall growth, supported by the addition of over 9,000 general trade outlets and 3,400 chemist stores. Mamaearth maintained double-digit growth in e-commerce, modern trade, and general trade channels during the quarter, with direct distribution rising 50 percent YoY.

Brokerage Views

CLSA upgraded Honasa Consumer to ‘Outperform’ and raised its price target to 333. The brokerage highlighted Q1 revenue growth of 7.4 percent YoY, in line with expectations, alongside underlying volume growth of 10.5 percent YoY. It noted the early monsoon’s negative impact on sunscreen sales but pointed to the company’s longer-term guidance of maintaining a 7 percent EBITDA margin in FY26 and expanding margins by 100–150 basis points annually over the next four to five years. CLSA also increased its FY26–FY28 earnings estimates by 15–26 percent.

Advertisement

Jefferies retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a price target of 400, citing a positive margin surprise. It acknowledged the revenue hit from unseasonal rains but noted that Honasa delivered sequential EBITDA margin improvement and exceeded expectations. Jefferies added that while new brands are growing slowly and Mamaearth has yet to fully recover, the flagship brand remains a key focus area for growth.

Stock Performance

The stock surged as much as 12.5 percent to touch its intraday high of 301.65. Despite the rally, Honasa Consumer still trades below its IPO price of 324. Over the past year, the stock has lost more than 40 percent of investor wealth, though it has gained 18 percent in 2025 so far. It remains 45 percent below its 52-week high of 546.50, recorded in September 2025, and above its 52-week low of 190, hit in April 2025.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMamaearth-parent Honasa Consumer shares jump 12.5% after Q1 results, CLSA upgrade
Read Next Story