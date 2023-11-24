After a 20 percent jump in the previous session , shares of Mamaearth-parent Honasa Consumer hit a new record high in intra-day deals on Friday on the back of strong September quarter (Q2FY24) results and global brokerage Jefferies raising target price.

The stock surged as much as 14.5 percent in intra-day deals today to hit its new high of ₹484. Meanwhile, in just 2 sessions, it has soared 37 percent.

Listing at a mere 2 percent premium at ₹330 to its IPO price on November 7, this year, the stock has already rallied over 49 percent from its issue price of ₹324. Meanwhile, it has jumped 89 percent from its 52-week low of ₹256.10, hit on November 10, 2023.

In the September quarter earnings, the firm's net profit doubled to ₹30 crore. This was the first quarterly result after the company got listed on the bourses. Meanwhile, its revenue grew 21 percent to ₹496 crore in the quarter under review. Also, the company said that its revenue grew 33 percent in the first half of FY24 when the median growth of the FMCG industry was 9 percent.

"Honasa (parent company of Mamaearth) has been able to deliver market-beating growths and constantly improve the profitability portfolio of the company. Our business has grown by 33 percent YoY in H1 FY24 which is 3.8 times the median growth of FCMG companies in India," said Varun Alagh, Chairman and CEO, Honasa Consumer.

"Our profits grew much faster than our revenues, with H1 profit after tax growing by 1,377 percent to ₹54 crore. Dr Sheths has become the 4th brand from Honasa portfolio to enter the ₹150 crore Club after Aqualogica and Derma Co. We will continue to deliver on our commitments to our business, consumers, and investors," he added.

Honasa Consumer’s Q2 EBITDA grew 53 percent YoY to ₹40 crore, which was 25 percent above Jefferies’ estimates, aided by a one-off reversal of ESOP costs due to the scale-down of the Momspresso business. Adjusted for this, EBITDA grew 35 percent YoY, 11 percent above estimates. The beat was led by better margin expansion, even as revenue was in line. EBITDA margin expanded 170 bps YoY to 8.1%, its highest ever.

Post the earnings, global brokerage house Jefferies also reiterated its buy recommendation on the stock and raised its target price to ₹530 from ₹520 earlier. The new target implies an upside potential of almost 10 percent after the recent surge.

"Management remains confident of delivering an over 30 percent revenue growth going forward, similar to that in 1HFY24. It also expects EBITDA margins to keep improving on a YoY basis over the coming years, led by operating leverage and further optimisation of ad spending. Investing behind brands and distribution expansion, however, remains a key focus area and would see continued investments. We upgrade our FY24-26e EBITDA and EPS by 5-6 percent," said the brokerage.

Honasa Consumer has been a notable outlier among digital-first BPC brands in India, from the standpoint of scale, profitability, and capital efficiency. It expects the firm to deliver sector-leading revenue growth over the coming years, coupled with improving profitability.

In the base case scenario (TP ₹530), Jefferies assumes a 28 percent revenue CAGR over FY23-26E, with EBITDA margins improving to 11 percent in FY26E. It values the company at 6x Sep-25 price-to-sales to arrive at a PT of ₹530.

Meanwhile, in the bull case scenario, the brokerage has a target price of ₹680, indicating an upside potential of 41 percent. In this, it assumes a stronger 33 percent revenue CAGR over FY23-26E, with sharper EBITDA margins improvement to 13 percent in FY26E. It values the company at 7x Sep-25 price-to-sales to arrive at a PT of ₹680.

However, in the bear case scenario, the brokerage has a target of ₹250, implying a downside potential of 48 percent. In this, it assumes a 20 percent revenue CAGR over FY23-26E, with EBITDA margins improving only to 10 percent in FY26E. It values the company at 3.5x Sep-25 price-to-sales to arrive at a PT of ₹250.

Catalysts

Upside catalyst

- Strong traction in the Mamaearth brand, and faster scale-up of new brands.

- Better-than-expected acceleration in margin expansion trajectory.

- Entry into new categories or launch of new brands which further aids growth.

Downside catalyst

- Increased competitive intensity, which slows growth for key brands.

- Execution challenges while expanding in the offline channel.

