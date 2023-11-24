Mamaearth-parent Honasa Consumer soars over 14% on strong Q2; up 37% in 2 sessions
After a 20 percent jump in the previous session, shares of Mamaearth-parent Honasa Consumer hit a new record high in intra-day deals on Friday on the back of strong September quarter (Q2FY24) results and global brokerage Jefferies raising target price.
