Fri Nov 10 2023 09:55:37
Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer share price cracks over 15%, down 21% from issue price

Honasa Consumer share price is now 21% down from its IPO price of ₹324, hitting a new low.

From its IPO price of ₹324, Honasa Consumer share price is now 21 per cent down to hit its new low. AFP PHOTO/Ralphson DAVID (AFP)Premium
Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer share price continued reeling under selling pressure on Friday (November 10) as it cracked over 15 per cent to touch its fresh all-time low in early trade on BSE. Honasa Consumer share price opened at 291.50 against the previous close of 302.15 and fell 15.24 per cent to its fresh all-time low of 256.10. Around 9:45 am, the stock was down 12.38 per cent at 264.75.

From its IPO price of 324, Honasa Consumer share price is now 21 per cent down to hit its new low. The stock made its debut on bourses on Tuesday, November 7. As Mint reported earlier, it was listed at 330 per share, a 1.85 per cent premium to the issue price and 324 on BSE.

The Honasa Consumer IPO was open between October 31 and November 2 and the price band was set in the range of 308-324 apiece with a lot size of 46 shares. The IPO raised a total 1,701 crore, which included a fresh issue of 365 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 4.12 crore equity shares.

The IPO was subscribed 7.61 times on day 3. Mamaearth IPO retail investors portion was subscribed 1.35 times, the NII portion was subscribed 4.02 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was booked 11.50 times, and the employee portion was subscribed 4.87 times.

It also raised a capital of 765.20 crore from anchor investors on Monday, October 30. Seven prominent mutual funds invested 253 crore in the Mamaearth IPO, receiving 33.1% of the anchor allocation.

Honasa Consumer is the parent of Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, and Ayuga. According to the company's website, it has also made strategic acquisitions to strengthen its portfolio – BBlunt (Products and services), Dr Sheth's (dermatologist-formulated skincare brand).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Updated: 10 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST
