Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer share price cracks over 15%, down 21% from issue price
Honasa Consumer share price is now 21% down from its IPO price of ₹324, hitting a new low.
Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer share price continued reeling under selling pressure on Friday (November 10) as it cracked over 15 per cent to touch its fresh all-time low in early trade on BSE. Honasa Consumer share price opened at ₹291.50 against the previous close of ₹302.15 and fell 15.24 per cent to its fresh all-time low of ₹256.10. Around 9:45 am, the stock was down 12.38 per cent at ₹264.75.
