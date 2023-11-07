Stock market today: After flat listing on BSE and NSE, Mamaearth's parent Honasa Consumer share price further went down and touched intraday low of ₹322 apiece on BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to stock market experts, Mamaearth IPO witnessed 'motivated investment' in second half of the last day of subacription. Hence, there can be sharp downside if no big investment comes into the stock after listing. They advised aggressive investors to keep an eye on bulk deals after listing. However, for those who have low risk appetite, they should book profit and exit.

Honasa Consumer share price outlook Speaking on Mamaearth share price outlook, Arun Kejriwal, Founder, Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, "Honasa Consumer share may witness sharp downside move if it fails to attract bulk investment post-listing. So, allottees are advised to remain vigilant about the bulk deals and find out if any big investor has taken position in the scrip or not. The stock is expected to remain in small range for next few days if there is no big investor's money coming into the company."

Advising alloottees to book profit and exit, Mahesh M. Ojha, AVP - Research and Business Development at Hensex Securities said, "Honasa Consumer who operates Mamaearth outlets displayed a muted debut on its listing day, delivering about 2.5% returns to the investors. The company operates with the brand name ‘Mamaearth’, the company focuses on customer centric product innovation, has strong brand building capacity and contextual marketing. However, we believe the IPO is over price and investors shall book 100% profit on the listing day itself and can re-enter at lower levels." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"One should look at the bulk deals detaisl today evening and find out if there is any big investor coming-in as investor at Mamaearth stocks. If there is no such investor, then in that case my advise for the allottees is to book profit and exit. However, in case any big investor comes then we can see some more upside in the scrip," said Arun Kejriwal.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

