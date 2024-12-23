Mamata Machinery IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Mamata Machinery IPO, valued at ₹179.39 crore, will close for subscription on Monday, December 23. After two days of bidding the issue was booked 37.34 times.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 4.74 times, the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was booked 49.45 times, and the Retail segment was subscribed 50.55 times. Meanwhile, the Employee quota was subscribed 53.97 times.
The IPO is entirely an offer for sale of 0.74 crore shares. The price band for the IPO has been set between ₹230 and ₹243 per share.
Mamata Machinery, established in April 1979, specialises in the manufacturing and export of machines used for producing plastic bags, pouches, packaging, and extrusion equipment. The company offers a range of manufacturing solutions tailored for the packaging industry.
Mamata Machinery IPO Day 3 Live Updates: BLRM & registrar of Mamata Machinery IPO
Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager to Mamata Machinery IPO while Link Intime India is the registrar to the issue.
Mamata Machinery IPO Day 3 Live Updates:
Mamata Machinery IPO is entirely an OFS of 0.74 crore shares. Here's a look at the shareholders selling stake via the OFS:
- Mahendra Patel, a promoter selling shareholder, is offering up to 534,483 equity shares
- Nayana Patel, another promoter selling shareholder, is offering up to 1,967,931 equity shares
- Bhagvati Patel, also a promoter selling shareholder, is offering up to 1,227,042 equity shares
- Mamata Group Corporate Services LLP, a promoter selling shareholder, is offering up to 2,129,814 equity shares
- Mamata Management Services LLP, a promoter selling shareholder, is offering up to 1,523,070 equity shares
Mamata Machinery IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Mamata Machinery IPO GMP today signals 107% listing pop
Mamata Machinery IPO GMP was ₹260 on Monday, signaling that the stock could list at ₹503 on the bourses, up 107% over its upper end of the price band of ₹243.