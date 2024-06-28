Man Industries share price jumps 7% as Emkay Global initiates coverage with ‘Buy’ rating, sees 27% upside
Man Industries stock price has more than doubled within one year, reflecting improved business fundamentals as well as greater visibility on execution of its announced expansion plans.
Man Industries share price jumped over 7% on Friday after brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services initiated coverage on the stock with a bullish view. Man Industries shares rallied as much as 7.11% to ₹422.95 apiece on the BSE.
