Man Infraconstruction share price rose over a percent on Friday, extending gains for the third consecutive session. Man Infra shares gained as much as 1.45% to a high of ₹247.90 apiece on the BSE.
On Thursday, Man Infra shares spiked more than 4%. The small-cap stock has jumped over 21% in one month.
The shares of Man Infraconstruction, a prominent player in the construction and real estate development sector, have delivered exceptional returns to its shareholders over a relatively short period. The stock has surged by 22% over the past three months and has recorded an 11% gain year-to-date (YTD).
Over the past two years, this small-cap stock has achieved multibagger status, delivering an impressive return of 229%. Over a five-year horizon, its value has skyrocketed by 1,450%. In comparison, the benchmark Sensex has delivered returns of over 9% YTD, 30% over two years, and 90% over five years.
Man Infraconstruction shares hit a 52-week high of ₹250 apiece on December 16, 2024, and a 52-week low of ₹165.05 apiece on March 14, 2024, on the BSE.
The rally in Man Infra stock has been driven by the strong financial performance along with a growing EPC order book and a robust real estate pipeline. In the first half of the current fiscal year, the company achieved remarkable sales of ₹900 crore, up 282% from ₹235 crore in H1FY24. Collections surged to ₹670 crore in H1FY25, surpassing ₹465 crore in the same period last year.
Opportunity to buy?
On the technical front, Man Infraconstruction stock is on the cusp of an upside breakout above ₹248 level.
“Man Infraconstruction shares formed a 224-day cup & handle pattern on the technical charts. If the stock gives an upside breakout above ₹248, then traders can buy the stock for a target price of ₹325 apiece," said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities.
Jain recommends keeping a stop loss at ₹230 level, highlighting that the trade can be made only if the stock breaks above the ₹248 level.
At 11:30 AM, Man Infraconstruction shares were trading 1.21% lower at ₹241.40 apiece on the BSE.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.