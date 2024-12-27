Man Infraconstruction share price rose over a percent on Friday, extending gains for the third consecutive session. Man Infra shares gained as much as 1.45% to a high of ₹247.90 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Thursday, Man Infra shares spiked more than 4%. The small-cap stock has jumped over 21% in one month.

The shares of Man Infraconstruction, a prominent player in the construction and real estate development sector, have delivered exceptional returns to its shareholders over a relatively short period. The stock has surged by 22% over the past three months and has recorded an 11% gain year-to-date (YTD). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Over the past two years, this small-cap stock has achieved multibagger status, delivering an impressive return of 229%. Over a five-year horizon, its value has skyrocketed by 1,450%. In comparison, the benchmark Sensex has delivered returns of over 9% YTD, 30% over two years, and 90% over five years.

Man Infraconstruction shares hit a 52-week high of ₹250 apiece on December 16, 2024, and a 52-week low of ₹165.05 apiece on March 14, 2024, on the BSE.

The rally in Man Infra stock has been driven by the strong financial performance along with a growing EPC order book and a robust real estate pipeline. In the first half of the current fiscal year, the company achieved remarkable sales of ₹900 crore, up 282% from ₹235 crore in H1FY24. Collections surged to ₹670 crore in H1FY25, surpassing ₹465 crore in the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Opportunity to buy? On the technical front, Man Infraconstruction stock is on the cusp of an upside breakout above ₹248 level.

“Man Infraconstruction shares formed a 224-day cup & handle pattern on the technical charts. If the stock gives an upside breakout above ₹248, then traders can buy the stock for a target price of ₹325 apiece," said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities.

Jain recommends keeping a stop loss at ₹230 level, highlighting that the trade can be made only if the stock breaks above the ₹248 level. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 11:30 AM, Man Infraconstruction shares were trading 1.21% lower at ₹241.40 apiece on the BSE.