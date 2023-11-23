Man Infra shares jump 13%, records new all-time high
Shares of Man Infraconstruction jumped nearly 13% to hit an all-time high in early trade on Thursday, driven by the company's proposed fundraising plans.
Shares of Man Infraconstruction, a leading construction company, jumped nearly 13%, hitting an all-time high of ₹178.95 apiece in early trade on Thursday, driven by the company's proposed fundraising plans. In an exchange filing on Wednesday, the company announced that its Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on November 29, 2023.
