Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Man Infra board to consider bonus issue of shares next week

Man Infra board to consider bonus issue of shares next week

Man Infra shares were trading over 1% higher in early deals
1 min read . 10:19 AM IST Livemint

  • Man Infra share price has surged more than 200% this year (year-to-date) so far, giving multibagger returns

Construction engineering company Man Infraconstruction on Tuesday announced that the company's board in its meeting next week will consider and recommend bonus issue of shares. The board will also consider and declare Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22.

Shares of Man Infra were trading over 1% higher to 104.5 per share on the BSE in Tuesday's early deals. The stock has given multibagger returns this year (year-to-date) as it has surged more than 200% in 2021, and has skyrocketed more than 155% in 6 months period alone. 

“..The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 4th October, 2021, inter-alia, to consider and declare Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22; and consider and recommend Issue of Bonus Shares and matters related thereto," Man Infra informed in an exchange filing.

Man Infraconstruction is a leading construction company in India which provides construction services for port infrastructure, residential, industrial, commercial and road infrastructure projects.

The company further informed that "the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed for all Designated/Connected Persons with immediate effect till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2021."

