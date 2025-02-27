Man Infraconstruction acquires 26.40% stake in subsidiary company. Details here

Stock Market Today: Man Infraconstruction Ltd has acquired 26.40% stake in subsidiary company.

Man Infraconstruction acquisition details Man Infraconstruction in its intimation to the exchanges said that inform that the the company has subscribed to 2,640 Equity shares (26.40%) of newly incorporated entity 'Trident Agro Terminals and Logistic Private Limited,. The subsidiary was formed to undertake development of ports, port based logistic and development of Export-Import cum Domestic Agricultural Commodity based processing and storage facility.

Trident Agro Terminals and Logistic Private, a private limited company was incorporated on February 26, 2025 with Authorized Capital of Rs. 1,00,00,000/- and Paid Up Capital: Rs. 1,00,000/-.

Man Infraconstruction share price movement Man Infraconstruction share price that opened at ₹162.55 on the BSE on Thursday. The Man Infrconstruction share price opened slightly lower than the previous days closing price of ₹162.70. The Man Infraconstruction share price however dipped to lows of ₹154.25 during the intraday trades with volatility in the broader markets. The decline in Man Infraconstruction share price meant a dip of more than 5% during the intraday trades and to 52 week lows.

Man Infraconstruction share price has been on a decline with correction in stock markest and from 52 week highs of ₹262.50 seen on 30 December, the Man Infraconstruction share price has now dipped to 52 week lows of ₹154.25 seen today

Man Infraconstruction promoters raising stake Man Infraconstruction promoters have been raising stake and recently company announced that its promoters i.e Mansi P. Shah along with Person acting in Concert had acquired 1,03,939 equity shares of Man Infraconstruction. While the shares were acquired from the open market, the acquired share meant that Mansi P. Shah has added 0.03% stake in Man Infraconstruction.

Mansi P. Shah along with the Person acting in Concert, now post the fresh acquisition of share of Man Infra Construction from the open market now holds 25,01,24,798 equity share of Man Infraconstruction. The dsame translates to Mansi P. Shah holding 66.67% % w.r.t. total share/voting capital.

