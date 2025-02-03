Mint Market

Man Infraconstruction declares second interim dividend in FY25. Do you own?

  • Dividend Stocks: Man Infraconstruction has declared a 2nd interim dividend of Rs. 0.45 per equity share for FY25, set to be paid on February 24, 2025. This follows a similar first interim dividend earlier in the year. Investors need to be aware of the record date to ensure eligibility. Do you Own?

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated3 Feb 2025, 02:53 PM IST
Dividend Stocks: Man Infraconstruction

Dividend Stocks: Man Infraconstruction declared a second interim dividend in FY25.

Board of directors of Man Infraconstruction at their meeting on 3rd February 2025 to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ending December 2024 also approved the second interim dividend for the financial year 2024-2025.

Man Infraconstruction second dividend details

As per their release on the exchanges Man Infraconstruction Declared Second Interim Dividend of Rs. 0.45 per equity share on 37,52,89,565 Equity shares having Face Value of Rs. 2/- each, for the Financial Year 2024-25. The declared didend by Man Infraconstuction translated into 22.5% dividend considering the face value of equity shares.

Record date for dividend

The Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of shareholders for the said Second Interim Dividend has been fixed as Wednesday, 12 February, 2025 .

The record date means that as per the T+1 settlement mechanism, investors need to buy shares of Man Infraconstruction a day before the record date for their names to appear in the list of eligible shareholders for receiving dividend payout.

Dividend payment date

The said dividend of Rs. 0.45 per equity share by Man Infraconstruction on 37,52,89,565 Equity shares having Face Value of Rs. 2/- each, for the Financial Year 2024-25 shall be paid/ or dispatched on Monday, 24111 February, 2025, as per Man Infraconstruction release

Man Infraconstruction first dividend deatils

Man Infraconstruction post its Q1 results had declared the First Interim Dividend of Rs.0.45 per equity share (i.e. 22.5°/o) on 37,12,50,405 Equity Shares having Face Value of Rs. 2/- each, for the Financial Year 2024-25.

The Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of shareholdersfor the said First Interim Dividend had been fixed as Monday, 19th August, 2024 . The said dividend by Man Infraconstruction was to be paid, dispatched on Friday, 30th August, 2024

3 Feb 2025, 02:53 PM IST
