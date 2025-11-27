Man Infraconstruction promoter buys additional 60 lakh shares from open mkt

Man Infraconstruction promoter Parag K Shah has purchased additional 60,000 shares worth ₹76,46,400 via open market transactions on Thursday, November 27.
This week so far, promoter Parag K. Shah has increased his shareholding to 62.34% after acquiring an additional 0.02%. NSE data shows that the promoter bought 1 lakh shares in an open-market deal on Monday, November 24.
Trendlyne data also indicates that foreign institutional investors raised their stake in the company during the September FY26 quarter, up from 4.28% to 5.21%.
The realty stock fell over 1.76% to ₹126.11 apiece on NSE on Thursday, after surging for two consecutive sessions. On Wednesday, the stock surged nearly 2% during the intraday session.
Man Infraconstruction share price has been under pressure lately as it has slid nearly 12.53% in a month and 20.55% in last six months. The realty stock has, infact, negative returns by declining over 35.83% in last one year.
In terms of year-to-date (YTD), the realty stock has plunged nearly 49.41% since the start of 2025.
Man Infraconstruction posted a 27% year-on-year increase in net profit, rising to ₹60.01 crore from ₹47.24 crore in the same quarter last year. However, its operating revenue fell 35% YoY to ₹148.75 crore, compared with ₹230.32 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.
At the same time, other income grew over 29% YoY to ₹38.47 crore from ₹29.65 crore, providing some support against the decline in core revenue.
The board of Man Infraconstruction also announced a second interim dividend of ₹0.45 per share, amounting to a 22.5% payout on equity shares with a face value of ₹2.
Axis Securities has reiterated its ‘buy’ recommendation on the real estate stock, setting a target price of ₹190 per share and indicating an upside potential of over 40%.
The brokerage highlighted that Man Infraconstruction is making steady progress, supported by a strong project pipeline for FY26 and a healthy balance sheet, which positions the company well for faster sales growth.
Additionally, Axis Direct mentioned in its report that although Q2FY26 delivered strong year-on-year results, several major upcoming launches—at Marine Lines, Pali Hill, and Royal Netra—with a combined sales potential of about ₹6,600 crore, are expected to further boost pre-sales in the coming quarters.
"The company’s robust liquidity and net debt-free status provide ample capacity for business development and EPC expansion. With approvals in the final stages for multiple launches, MICL is well-placed to deliver improved performance through FY26. We continue to value the company using a DCF-based valuation. We recommend a BUY on the stock as the current valuation looks attractive, with a TP of ₹190/share, implying a 40% upside from the CMP,” the brokerage firm said.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
